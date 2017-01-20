Rome

Milan University inaugurates PhD on organized crime

'Shows commitment to legality', says Senator

Milan University inaugurates PhD on organized crime

Rome, January 20 - The University of Milan on Friday presented its first-ever PhD in Organized Crime Studies. The aim will be to better understand and fight against mafia organizations. "This is an important initiative that was asked for by the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission and the Rectors' Conference and was built thanks to (anti-mafia campaigner) Nando Dalla Chiesa's skills and will. It is a source of pride for Milan as well as the confirmation of its commitment to legality," Senator Franco Mirabelli said on the sidelines of the presentation. Mirabelli is the head of the Democratic Party (PD) Senators in the Anti-Mafia Commission.

