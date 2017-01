Naples police arrested four over killing of 17-yr-old (2)

Napoli, January 20 - Police on Friday served four arrest warrants over the killing of 17-year-old Gennaro Cesarano in Piazza San Vincenzo in the Rione Sanità district on September 6, 2015, sources said. Cesarano's family denied that the boy had any links to the city's Camorra mafia and had called for the killers to turn themselves in. His innocence has been confirmed by police.