Rescuer hopes to find more survivors at Rigopiano

Penne, January 20 - A senior rescue worker said Friday that he hoped to find more survivors at the avalanche-devastated Hotel Rigopiano after eight people were pulled out alive. "Absolutely, we hope to find others alive," said Marco Bini of the finance police. "There could be other pockets of air. "We carved out a path to move inside the Rigopiano, but it's very difficult to go forward because it's dangerous".