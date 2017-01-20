Legal action way out of feud with Vivendi, Berlusconi (2)

Milan, January 20 - Mediaset's chief executive, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, on Friday said the way out of an ongoing feud with French media group Vivendi is legal action. "You get out of it through legal action", he said, calling the situation far from simple and saying Vivendi "appears more concerned" than Mediaset. He added that, "at the moment there are no contacts either with Mediaset or Fininvest". On Thursday, Pier Silvio Berlusconi said Mediaset was still open to an agreement with Vivendi, which has antagonized the Berlusconi family by building a stake in the Italian company. Mediaset and Vivendi have clashed since the French group last July bailed out of a deal to take full control of Mediaset's Premium pay-TV unit.