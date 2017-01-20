Penne

Mother, child speechless after Rigopiano rescue

Pair found in kitchen area, probably managed to light fire

Penne, January 20 - A rescue worker said Friday that a mother and daughter who were pulled out of the Hotel Rigopiano were speechless after being saved. "As soon as they saw us they were really happy and they were unable to speak," said Marco Bini, a finance police rescue worker. He said rescuers tracked the pair down in a kitchen area. "In addition to lighting a fire, they probably had something to eat with them," said Bini. "We found them in a kitchen area and then we saved the other people".

