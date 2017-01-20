Government allocates 30 mn for quake emergency-sources (2)

Rome, January 20 - The government on Friday decided to allocate 30 million euros for the emergency following the new earthquakes that rocked central Italian again this week in areas also already gripped by heavy snowfall and record-low temperatures, according to ANSA government sources after a cabinet meeting. The sources said that the decision was taken in response to requests made by regional and local authorities over the past 48 hours, especially to clear the affected areas from the snow. During the hour-long meeting, the cabinet also started discussing measures to pledge "a few billion" euros "in addition to the four billion already allocated" in the 2017 budget law to the quake emergency, according to the sources.