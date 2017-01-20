Rome

Government allocates 30 mn for quake emergency-sources (2)

'A few billion' euros could be pledged with new measures

Government allocates 30 mn for quake emergency-sources (2)

Rome, January 20 - The government on Friday decided to allocate 30 million euros for the emergency following the new earthquakes that rocked central Italian again this week in areas also already gripped by heavy snowfall and record-low temperatures, according to ANSA government sources after a cabinet meeting. The sources said that the decision was taken in response to requests made by regional and local authorities over the past 48 hours, especially to clear the affected areas from the snow. During the hour-long meeting, the cabinet also started discussing measures to pledge "a few billion" euros "in addition to the four billion already allocated" in the 2017 budget law to the quake emergency, according to the sources.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Autostazione terra di nessuno, 15enne aggredito e rapinato

Autostazione terra di nessuno, 15enne aggredito e rapinato

di Fabio Melia

Traffico droga, 17 arresti tra Messina e Catania

Traffico droga, 17 arresti
tra Messina e Catania

Appalti a cosche, fermati 35 imprenditori

Appalti a cosche,
fermati 35 imprenditori

Tamponamento in autostrada

Tamponamento in autostrada

Due fratelli nel mirino: giovane assassinato ad Acquaro

Due fratelli nel mirino:
giovane assassinato ad Acquaro

di Valerio Colaci Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive