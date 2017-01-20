Some 40 Marche towns isolated due to bad weather

Ancona, January 20 - A reported 35 towns in the province of Ascoli and three near Macerata in the Marche region are still isolated due to the heavy snow and sub-freezing temperatures that have gripped the area. A reported 200 emergency vehicles of rescue personnel dispatched by other regions are aiding local rescuers to help the population and clear roads from the snow. Some 3,000 citizens were without power as of Thursday evening. Improving weather conditions allowed several rescue helicopters to fly over the areas to dispatch food and first-aid kits to stranded residents and monitor locations most at risk of avalanches.