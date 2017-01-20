Tax authority probing 700 after Panama Papers

Rome
20/01/2017
Rome, January 20 - The Italian inland revenue, L'Agenzia delle Entrate, has so far sent requests for further information on the assets of 700 Italians to feature in the Panama Papers - leaked client information from many offshore entities. The requests were made to countries where those Italians have assets or accounts. The number emerged during a Paris meeting of the task force of 30 tax administrations to share the results of investigations on the Panama Papers. The number of 700 cases is set to grow, sources said.
