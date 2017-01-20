Six people detected alive at Hotel Rigopiano (2)

20/01/2017
(ANSA) Rome, January 20 - Rescue workers on Friday made contact with six people who are still alive after the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche on Wednesday following a series of earthquakes in central Italy, ANSA sources said. The survivors are still under the rubble. Fire fighters have spoken to the six several times, the sources said. Contact was first made at 11:00 on Friday, the sources said. Two helicopters with doctors to treat the survivors are about to land at the scene, sources said Friday. After receiving initial care, the survivors are likely to be taken to hospital in the helicopters, one belonging to the Coast Guard, the other to the Fire Brigade. At least 25 people are thought to be inside the hotel. Two people were rescued on Thursday and two bodies have been retrieved.
