Six people detected alive at Hotel Rigopiano (2)

Survivors still under rubble, spoke to firefighters

Six people detected alive at Hotel Rigopiano (2)

(ANSA) Rome, January 20 - Rescue workers on Friday made contact with six people who are still alive after the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche on Wednesday following a series of earthquakes in central Italy, ANSA sources said. The survivors are still under the rubble. Fire fighters have spoken to the six several times, the sources said. Contact was first made at 11:00 on Friday, the sources said. Two helicopters with doctors to treat the survivors are about to land at the scene, sources said Friday. After receiving initial care, the survivors are likely to be taken to hospital in the helicopters, one belonging to the Coast Guard, the other to the Fire Brigade. At least 25 people are thought to be inside the hotel. Two people were rescued on Thursday and two bodies have been retrieved.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Autostazione terra di nessuno, 15enne aggredito e rapinato

Autostazione terra di nessuno, 15enne aggredito e rapinato

di Fabio Melia

Traffico droga, 17 arresti tra Messina e Catania

Traffico droga, 17 arresti
tra Messina e Catania

Appalti a cosche, fermati 35 imprenditori

Appalti a cosche,
fermati 35 imprenditori

Tamponamento in autostrada

Tamponamento in autostrada

Due fratelli nel mirino: giovane assassinato ad Acquaro

Due fratelli nel mirino:
giovane assassinato ad Acquaro

di Valerio Colaci Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive