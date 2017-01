One of two missing men found dead near Teramo

Crognaleto, January 20 - One of two people reported missing since yesterday was found dead Friday near the mountain town of Poggio Umbricchio close to Teramo, an area hit by snow and freezing conditions and affected by Wednesday's quakes. The victim has been identified as Mattia Marinelli, 23. His father Claudio, 50, is still missing. A team of firefighters from Teramo found the young man two km from the area of Crognaleto along a local road taken by the two on foot to go buy a pizza.