Convictions requested for S&P, 5 defendants in rating trial

Trani, January 20 - Prosecutors in the southern city of Trani on Friday requested a court convict Standard & Poor's and five of the agency's managers and analysts for alleged market manipulation linked to Italy's sovereign rating during the eurozone debt crisis. They requested three-year prison terms and 300,000-euro fines for Europe Manager Yann Le Pallec and sovereign debt analysts Eileen Zhang, Franklin Crawford Gill and Moritz Kraemer. They requested two years in jail and a 300,000-euro fine for Deven Sharma, S&P president at the time of the events in question.