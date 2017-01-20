Six people detected alive at Hotel Rigopiano

20/01/2017
(ANSA) Rome, January 20 - Rescue workers on Friday made contact with six people who are still alive after the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche on Wednesday, ANSA sources said. The survivors are still under the rubble. Fire fighters have spoken to the six several times, the sources said. Contact was first made at 11:00 on Friday, the sources said.
