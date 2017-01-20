Pescara

Docs seized in province office for Rigopiano probe

Carabinieri take papers regarding emergency plan

Docs seized in province office for Rigopiano probe

Pescara, January 20 - Carabinieri forest police on Friday acquired documents at the offices of the Pescara provincial government in relation to the probe into the disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano. The papers concerned the emergency and rescue plans for the area and details on the organization of snowploughs and the road situation, among other things.

