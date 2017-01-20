Putin, Rajoy send messages to Gentiloni for avalanche

Moscow, January 20 - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy have sent messages to Premier Paolo Gentiloni, with dozens feared dead after a mountain hotel in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche. "I express my profound condolences for the death of the people due to the avalanche in Abruzzo," read the telegram sent by Putin, Tass reported. "I ask you to pass on my words of sincere compassion to the relatives and loved-ones of the dead. May courage not abandon them in this difficult moment". Rajoy said was "moved" and offered "any help" Gentiloni considered useful.