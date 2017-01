Soccer: Roma thump Samp to reach Cup quarter-final

Rome, January 20 - Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan scored a double as AS Roma thumped Sampdoria 4-0 at home on Thursday to progress to the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy also scored for the hosts to set up a tie with Serie B Cesena in the last eight. Lazio, Inter, holders Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli have also reached the quarterfinals.