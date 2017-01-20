Dogs 'catching scents' at Hotel Rigopiano, conditions hard

Domodossola, January 19 - Dogs are picking up scents as the search continues for survivors at the Hotel Rigopiano, but the amount of snow and rubble at the scene is making it difficult to follow up, Matteo Gasparini, the head of Valdossola Alpine rescue that is helping with the effort, said on Friday. "We have been working in difficult conditions to search for survivors in the area of the Hotel Rigopiano since yesterday evening," said Gasparini. "The dogs frequently pick up smells, but we have to dig for over four or five metres to get to the ground".