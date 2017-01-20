Farindola

Rescuers continue to dig for survivors at Rigopiano Hotel

'We are working under extreme conditions',head of rescue unit

Rescuers continue to dig for survivors at Rigopiano Hotel

Farindola, January 20 - Alpine rescue personnel early on Friday continued to dig for survivors under the snow and rubble at the Hotel Rigopiano in the Abruzzo town of Farindola, which was hit by a massive avalanche probably due to Wednesday's earthquakes in central Italy. "We have been working since last night under extreme conditions to look for survivors", said Matteo Gasparini, who is in charge of alpine rescue services in Valdossola and who has been working on location since Thursday and through the night. "Dogs are often perceiving smells but we will have to dig for more than four, five meters before we reach the ground", he added. His team, along with alpine rescue operators from Canavese, Cuneo, Mondovì, Valsusa and Valsangone have been deployed since Thursday after the National coordination of civil protection authorities asked for more personnel to boost rescue efforts. Two bodies have been retrieved from the hotel site while at least 25 people are still missing, possibly as many as 34, according to Mario Mazzocca, Abruzzo's regional undersecretary in charge of civil protection. Two people were rescued on Thursday. An avalanche probably triggered by fresh earthquakes in central Italy on Wednesday swept away the luxury mountain resort hotel in Farindola in Abruzzo's Gran Sasso National Park. The first people to reach the hotel were local alpine rescue personnel, who got there with skis because of the heavy snow that has hit the area.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Traffico droga, 17 arresti tra Messina e Catania

Traffico droga, 17 arresti
tra Messina e Catania

Appalti a cosche, fermati 35 imprenditori

Appalti a cosche,
fermati 35 imprenditori

Tamponamento in autostrada

Tamponamento in autostrada

Sfiducia ad Accorinti, arriva la 16esima firma

Sfiducia, ecco la 16esima firma
Si vota entro un mese

di Gisella Cicciò

Omicidio davanti a un bar nel Vibonese

Omicidio davanti a un bar
nel Vibonese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive