Blind, tetraplegic DJ appeals for right to die

Rome, January 19 - A 39-year-old Italian DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash has appealed to President Sergio Mattarella for the right to die. Describing himself as "humiliated and in the dark", DJ Fabo urged Mattarella to press for an end-of-life law. On January 30 the House will discuss end-of-life issues and a living will. Fabo's real name is Fabiano Antoniani.