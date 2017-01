S&P confirms FCA ratings

Turin, January 19 - S&P Global Ratings on Thursday confirmed its long-term (BB) and short-term (B) ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and left the rating for FCA US at BB too. In both cases the outlook remained stable. S&P said FCA would have "ample liquidity at its disposal" if it had to pay a possible $4.6 billion fine for allegedly violating US diesel emissions norms.