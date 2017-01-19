Alfano places roses on Craxi tomb at Hammamet (3)

Hammamet, January 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday placed a bouquet of red flowers on the tomb of late former Socialist Party (PSI) leader and ex-premier Bettino Craxi at his home in exile at Hammamet in Tunisia, after a silent prayer with widow Anna and children Stefania and Bobo. Alfano then made the sign of the cross and signed the visitors' book. "Today for me was a little bit a pleasure, but also a duty, finding myself in Tunisia on the (17th) anniversary (of his death), to come here to the tomb", Alfano said. Craxi, whose position in Italian political history has been reassessed in recent years, was Socialist premier of Italy from 1983 to 1987 and at the centre of the 1992-1994 Mani Pulite (Clean Hands) anti-corruption investigations carried out by Milan judges. He fled to Tunis to avoid prison in 1994 and died in self-imposed exile at his Tunisian villa in January 2000.