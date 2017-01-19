Pitti Bimbo childrenswear spotlights 503 collections

Rome, January 19 - The 84th Pitti Bimbo childrenswear fair kicks off Thursday at Florence's Fortezza da Basso exhibition centre, with 503 collections on the three-day calendar. Of the collections in this year's event, 280 are from abroad, including US brand Blauer and the relaunch of English designer John Richmond with his Jr collection. Several initiatives throughout the event are dedicated to solidarity projects, such as the Jeckerson Junior limited edition to support the Italian anti-bullying association; a partnership between iDO and the Filo d'Oro League to support blind and deaf children; and a benefit sponsored by Simonetta to raise funds for Anticito, a non-profit association that helps families affected by congenital cytomegalovirus. The event's theme this year, like the Pitti Uomo winter menswear fair, is "Pitti Dance Off", featuring dance and music with set design and layout at the Fortezza da Basso curated by architect and designer Oliviero Baldini. Debuts will include the launch of the Monnalisa Living brand by Savio Firmino with a special collection of home furnishings; Florentine label Stefano Ricci with its SR Junior collection, and the Elisabetta Franchi collection La Mia Bambina, the first childrenswear collection from the Bologna-based brand. Fashion Comics, a project by Alessandro Enriquez, features the iconic Pink Panther in a capsule collection with part of the proceeds going to Oxfam. Among the new features this year are "The Nest", a project that selects niche brands with a high creative content; and "Pitti Bimbo Editorials", which includes a selection of accessories for pets and for travel. The childrenswear sector in Italy continues to grow, with 2016 revenue expected to be up 1.2% at more than 2.7 billion euros, according to data by Italian fashion and textile confederation SMI on 2016 projections. International exports in the sector are also expected to have grown by 3.1% in 2016, with a much slower pace in imports, expected to grow just 0.4%. Childrenswear production was expected to grow by 1%, with national purchasing remaining slightly down, stable with 2015 results at -0.1%.