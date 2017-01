'Miracle' Il Volo singer not at avalanche hotel (2)

Rome, January 19 - Il Volo singer Gianluca Nobile said Thursday he was "supposed to be at" the Abruzzo hotel swept away by a quake-spurred avalanche with some 30 feared dead, having planned "a few days of R&R there". Nobile, who lives in Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was supposed to have been picked up by the owner of the hotel at his home on Tuesday. He did not say why he had change his mind. "I escaped the tragedy by a miracle," he said. Nobile said he was "desperate for what happened and the dead, the Rigopiano Hotel was a wonderful place and Roberto, the architect owner, a dear friend of mine". Photo: Nobile, left, with fellow Il Volo singers Ignazio Boschetto and Piero Barone