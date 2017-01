MotoGP: Rossi says aiming for 10th title

Rome, January 19 - Valentino Rossi said Thursday he was aiming to get his 10th world title in the upcoming season with Yamaha. "I like the new bike a lot, I find it very beautiful and usually the beautiful ones go fast too", said the veteran star, who turns 38 on February 16. "The important things is to be competitive," said Rossi. Asked about new team-mate Maverick Vinales, a Spaniard who came in for countryman Jorge Lorenzo, he said "he's already very fast, a bit too fast for my liking, like Jorge was." The coming season will be Rossi's 22nd world championship.