No effort spared on quake, snow emergency - Mattarella (2)

Rome, January 19 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday "no effort is being spared in the effort to save human lives and help people in difficulty". He said "I thank the relief workers for their abnegation, working in extreme conditions caused by the coincidence of seismic shocks and exceptional snowfalls. This condition demands great unity of the national community. Everyone, for his part, must act with intelligence and responsibility to help ease the suffering of the people involved". The central Italy quakes and snowfall have caused widespread destruction including an Abruzzo hotel swept away with some 30 feared dead.