Vaccine plan operational in a few weeks - Lorenzin (2)

Rome, January 19 - A national 2017-2019 vaccination plan just approved by the State-Regions Conference will be "operational in a few weeks" after it is published in the Official Gazette, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Thursday. She said the 413 million euros of funding over the three years had been calculated by the Regions "based on the number of people to be vaccinated and forecasts of a gradual increase over the three-year period".