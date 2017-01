Catholic-Lutheran dialogue 'essential', Pope says

Vatican City, January 19 - Dialogue between Catholics and Lutherans is essential for reconciliation and must be constantly pursued, Pope Francis said on Thursday. In this way, the two Christian denominations can "reach further agreement on doctrinal content and the moral teaching of the Church" and "move ever closer to full and visible unity," the pope continued. "2017, the anniversary of the Reformation, is therefore a privileged opportunity for Lutherans and Catholics to live out their faith more authentically, rediscover the Gospel together and seek and bear witness to Christ with new enthusiasm," Francis said.