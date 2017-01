Not time to point fingers says CEI (2)

Rome, January 19 - It is not time to start pointing the finger at possible shortcomings in the response to Italy's quake and snow emergency, the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) said Thursday. "It's not the moment to blame people" for an avalanche that hit an Abruzzo hotel with around 30 feared dead, said CEI Secretary-General Msgr Nunzio Galantino. "That is no use, and the situation is objectively difficult," Msgr Galantino said. Thurty-five people were said to be in the Hotel Rigopiano when a "huge wave of detritus" wrapped in an avalanche swept it away. Two people who had just left the building survived.