Drone to trace movements of teens who killed couple

Bologna, January 19 - A drone is to be used to help trace the movements of a 16-year-old boy and his 17-year-old friend on the night of the murder of the 16-year-old's parents by the 17-year-old, police said Thursday. Salvatore Vincelli and his wife Nunzia di Gianni were killed using an axe in their home near Ferrara on the night of January 9 and 10. Their son said he wanted them dead because they were always criticising him and he promised his friend 1,000 euros to commit the crime.