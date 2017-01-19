Rome

Those who touch system, touch whole country - Curcio

Civil Protection chief hits back at criticism

Rome, January 19 - Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio on Thursday hit back at criticism of the speed of the response to the emergencies caused by the recent wave of snow and Wednesday's fresh round of earthquakes in central Italy. "I limit myself to working and I don't indulge in controversy, but I call for respect for those who are working in difficult conditions. Those who touch the system, touch the country," he said. "Those who are not competent and criticise do not do a good service to those who have been working without stop for months. Opposition politicians and some local government heads have been critical of the response. Ascoli Mayor Guido Castelli said he was "waiting for Godot" after calling for personnel and equipment to tackle the snow emergency. Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said the public institutions "must cooperate at all levels, because inefficiency and delays in the aid are intolerable" as she met representatives of the regions hit by the recent quakes - Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria. "At the moment it would be good to avoid pointless polemics".

