Marra apartment seized in corruption probe

Rome, January 19 - A Rome apartment at the centre of a corruption probe that led to the arrest of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's former right-hand man Raffaele Marra has been seized, judicial sources said. Marra was arrested on December 16 over allegations of involvement in corruption with real-estate businessman Sergio Scarpellini. Scarpellini allegedly bought him the flat in exchange for favours and promises of favours.