New tracing rule halts rush on work vouchers

Rome, January 19 - The sharp increases that had been seen on purchases of vouchers for occasional work hours has leveled out following a new regulation that went into effect last October, requiring those who purchase the vouchers to register information on their workers and hours, said Italian pensions and social security agency INPS on Thursday. It said 11.4 million vouchers were sold in December 2016, in line with sales in December 2015 when 11.5 million vouchers were sold. Last year a total of 133.8 million vouchers were sold, a 23.9% increase on 2015 figures, INPS said, adding that since October there has been a "significant decrease".