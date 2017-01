Marche couple among hotel missing (2)

Ascoli Piceno, January 19 - A young couple from Castignano near Ascoli Piceno are among those missing at the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel at Farindola in Abruzzo, Castignao Mayor Fabio Polini said Thursday, saying that they had not answered their phones since last night. The couple were named as Marco Vagnarelli, an Ariston employee, and Paola Tomassini, an Autogrill employee. They were on a two-day holiday. About 30 people are feared to have died after the avalanche swept the hotel away.