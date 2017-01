Banca Marche probe completed for 18 suspects (2)

Ancona, January 19 - Eighteen people may face charges after a probe into the default of the former Banca Marche was completed Thursday, judicial sources said. The suspects include former managers of the BM and Medioleading companies who were on the old board and board of auditors up till 2012, as well as other functionaries. One of these is ex-director-general Massimo Bianconi, accused like the others of fraudulent bankruptcy. Banca Marche was one of four near-bankrupt banks saved by the government with thousands of bondholders losing their savings, many of them now being compensated. The other three were Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti.