Snow and aftershocks increasing avalanche risk

Rome, January 19 - The Carabinieri forest service said Thursday that heavy snowfall over the past 24-48 hours combined with high winds and a forecast of more snow in the next 24 hours in the mountainous areas of the Central Apennines (Abruzzo, Lazio, the Marche, Molise) add more danger to the current avalanche risk level of '4 - strong'. The maximum risk level is '5 - very strong'. Earthquake aftershocks underway in the areas are also contributing to the increased risk of avalanches.