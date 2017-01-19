Padoan-Moscovici 'open, constructive' says econ min (2)

Davos, January 19 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan's Davos meeting with European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici "lasted a quarter of an hour, (and) is part of the continuous dialogue between the government and European authorities handling the surveillance of national public accounts," economy ministry sources said Wednesday. "The meeting was open and constructive", they said. The European Commission has asked Italy to make a further budget cut of 0.2 of a percentage point of GDP, or about 13 billion euros, to avert an infringement procedure. Italy has promised to reply by the end of next month.