Baby and 9 others saved from hypothermia near Teramo

Teramo
19/01/2017
Teramo, January 19 - A baby and nine other people at risk for hypothermia were rescued overnight Wednesday in various small villages in the province of Teramo, where heavy snow and freezing temperatures have knocked out power and left many stranded without heating. The rescue came only after access roads blocked by the snow had been cleared. The Province of Teramo called the situation a "health emergency". "The lack of electricity, in some cases for four days, has isolated thousands of people buried under the snow".
