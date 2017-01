Moscovici says Padoan meeting in Davos went well

Davos, January 19 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday that a hotly awaited meeting in Davos with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan. This week the Commission sent Rome a letter calling on it to pass measures to reduce its structural deficit to avert an infringement procedure. "It was a highly positive meeting. I'm confident," said Moscovici, adding that the pair did not speak about specific measures. Padoan did not speak to reporters after the meeting.