Speaker blasts Facebook over hate speech whistleblower

Rome, January 19 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini on Thursday blasted Facebook for blocking the post of a young woman who reported that a closed group was publishing stolen pictures of women accompanied by obscene comments. "It is unacceptable that a global platform with 28 million users in Italy alone, which says it wants to combat hate speech, then uses censorship against someone who reports hate via the publication of obscenities and violence, while not intervening against those who do it and boast about it," Boldrini said on her Facebook page.

