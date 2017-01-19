Strasbourg

Council of Europe says Italy needs new MP conflict norms (2)

Report features 12 anti-corruption recommendations

Council of Europe says Italy needs new MP conflict norms (2)

Strasbourg, January 19 - The Council of Europe's anti-corruption body on Thursday told Italy it must introduce "clear and applicable" rules to regulate the "thorny question" of conflict of interest among members of parliament. The Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) said "this unsatisfying situation translates to a rather difficult process of verification of the possible causes of ineligibility and incompatibility, which risks compromising the efficiency of the entire system". The report said "the existing rules are difficult to apply" and this "is a detriment to the system's overall transparency and efficiency". "The high number of laws and provisions, the relative amendments and a general lack of consolidation and rationalisation of regulations lead to a confusing picture of conflicts of interest," the report said. It said the situation "creates problems for the application of existing rules and also in understanding them".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un pentito... occhi e le orecchie del “padrino”

Un pentito che era occhi e orecchie del “padrino”

di Arcangelo Badolati

Scipilliti giustiziato con un colpo alla testa

Scipilliti giustiziato
con un colpo alla testa

di Nuccio Anselmo

Traffico droga, 17 arresti tra Messina e Catania

Traffico droga, 17 arresti
tra Messina e Catania

Appalti a cosche, fermati 35 imprenditori

Appalti a cosche,
fermati 35 imprenditori

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive