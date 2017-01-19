Council of Europe says Italy needs new MP conflict norms (2)

Strasbourg, January 19 - The Council of Europe's anti-corruption body on Thursday told Italy it must introduce "clear and applicable" rules to regulate the "thorny question" of conflict of interest among members of parliament. The Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) said "this unsatisfying situation translates to a rather difficult process of verification of the possible causes of ineligibility and incompatibility, which risks compromising the efficiency of the entire system". The report said "the existing rules are difficult to apply" and this "is a detriment to the system's overall transparency and efficiency". "The high number of laws and provisions, the relative amendments and a general lack of consolidation and rationalisation of regulations lead to a confusing picture of conflicts of interest," the report said. It said the situation "creates problems for the application of existing rules and also in understanding them".