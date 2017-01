My wife, children are under rubble -Rigopiano survivor

Pescara, January 19 - A 38-year-old man who survived the Hotel Rigopiano disaster has told doctors that his wife and two children are still under the snow and rubble, sources said Thursday. "I'm alive because I went to get something from the car," Giampaolo Parete told intensive-care doctors, sources said. "The avalanche came down and I was buried in snow, but I managed to get out. The car was not buried so I waited there for the rescuers to come". Parete raised the alarm about the avalanche.