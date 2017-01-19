'Many dead' after avalanche hits hotel (2)

Pescara, January 19 - Abruzzo Alpine rescuer Antonio Crocetta told ANSA on Thursday that "there are many dead" after an avalanche hit the Hotel Rigopiano, a mountain hotel in the region. The avalanche followed a series of strong earthquakes in central Italy on Wednesday. Rescuers on Thursday pulled out the first victim from the snow and rubble and around 30 people are missing. They said that they were continuing to dig but added "it's extremely difficult". Crocetta had to use skies to get to the hotel because of the heavy snow that has hit Italy. Alpine rescue personnel reported that the avalanche that hit the Hotel Rigopiano probably took place because of Wednesday's earthquakes. Therefore, the hotel staff and guests have probably been under the snow and rubble for almost 24 hours. "The avalanche is huge" said rescuers.