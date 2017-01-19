Pescara

'Many dead' after avalanche hits hotel (2)

Disaster in Abruzzo

'Many dead' after avalanche hits hotel (2)

Pescara, January 19 - Abruzzo Alpine rescuer Antonio Crocetta told ANSA on Thursday that "there are many dead" after an avalanche hit the Hotel Rigopiano, a mountain hotel in the region. The avalanche followed a series of strong earthquakes in central Italy on Wednesday. Rescuers on Thursday pulled out the first victim from the snow and rubble and around 30 people are missing. They said that they were continuing to dig but added "it's extremely difficult". Crocetta had to use skies to get to the hotel because of the heavy snow that has hit Italy. Alpine rescue personnel reported that the avalanche that hit the Hotel Rigopiano probably took place because of Wednesday's earthquakes. Therefore, the hotel staff and guests have probably been under the snow and rubble for almost 24 hours. "The avalanche is huge" said rescuers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un pentito... occhi e le orecchie del “padrino”

Un pentito che era occhi e orecchie del “padrino”

di Arcangelo Badolati

Scipilliti giustiziato con un colpo alla testa

Scipilliti giustiziato
con un colpo alla testa

di Nuccio Anselmo

Traffico droga, 17 arresti tra Messina e Catania

Traffico droga, 17 arresti
tra Messina e Catania

Appalti a cosche, fermati 35 imprenditori

Appalti a cosche,
fermati 35 imprenditori

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive