Rome

Money for earthquake aid is there, use it - M5S chief Grillo

Blog post decries 'slowness of the State'

Money for earthquake aid is there, use it - M5S chief Grillo

Rome, January 18 - Five Star Movement (M5S) chief Beppe Grillo wrote in a blog post following Wednesday's earthquakes in central Italy that funds should be immediately used to help the affected areas. "We no longer accept that the government hides behind problems linked to the slowness of bureaucracy. It has a knife up its sleeve and can decide when and how to speed up procedures. Italians' solidarity cannot be halted by the slowness of the State, which always comes too late," he wrote in the blog post claiming that "the money for the earthquake is there: Let's use it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Un pentito... occhi e le orecchie del “padrino”

Un pentito che era occhi e orecchie del “padrino”

di Arcangelo Badolati

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

di Lilly La Fauci

Scipilliti giustiziato con un colpo alla testa

Scipilliti giustiziato
con un colpo alla testa

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive