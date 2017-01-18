Money for earthquake aid is there, use it - M5S chief Grillo

Rome
18/01/2017
Rome, January 18 - Five Star Movement (M5S) chief Beppe Grillo wrote in a blog post following Wednesday's earthquakes in central Italy that funds should be immediately used to help the affected areas. "We no longer accept that the government hides behind problems linked to the slowness of bureaucracy. It has a knife up its sleeve and can decide when and how to speed up procedures. Italians' solidarity cannot be halted by the slowness of the State, which always comes too late," he wrote in the blog post claiming that "the money for the earthquake is there: Let's use it".
