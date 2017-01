Several areas isolated says Curcio (2)

Rome, January 18 - Several areas of central Italy are isolated after four earthquakes hit snowbound towns and villages in Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo, Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio told journalists Wednesday. Curcio recommended that people in affected areas should refrain from moving around. Curcio said he had just been informed that a 60-year-old man was missing and feared dead in an avalanche that hit homes near L'Aquila - the only presumed victim so far. He said rescue services were working "at the limit".