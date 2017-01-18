Rome

Red Cross issues quake guidelines

Rome, January 18 - The Italian branch of the Red Cross has issued a set of guidelines on what to do in the case of an earthquake. If you are outside when it happens, get away from constructions, power lines and industrial facilities. Stay away from the edges of lakes and beaches, due to tsunami risks. Go to the waiting areas established by municipal emergency plans and avoid using telephones and vehicles in order to free up lines and roads for rescue operations. If you are in a car, do not stop near bridges, terrain prone to landslides and beaches. If you are inside a building when the earthquake occurs, seek shelter in a doorway in a load-bearing wall or under a beam that can protect against collapses. The fall of glass, plaster and other materials can inflict injury on those in the middle of rooms. Take shelter under tables and staying away from furniture, heavy objects and glass that could fall. The guidelines urge everyone to stay away from stairs and elevators, since stairs are often the weakest part of buildings and elevators can get stuck. The Red Cross recommends keeping a first aid kit in homes and ensuring that all family members know where to find it. After an earthquake, the Civil Protection recommends checking the condition of all those around in order to facilitate rescue operations. Do not try to move people who have been seriously injured to prevent worsening their condition. Leave buildings wearing shoes as the streets are likely to have broken glass and rubble. Remember to shut off the gas and power prior to leaving in order to prevent fires, and then go to open spaces and far away from buildings.

