Senate OKs femicide commission of inquiry (2)

Rome, January 18 - The Senate on Wednesday approved the setting up of a commission of inquiry into murderous violence against women - so-called 'femicide' - which has grabbed headlines in Italy in recent years. The 20-Senator, year-long commission will also look into all forms of gender violence. Italy has been rocked by a stream of femicide cases where women have been killed, usually by their partners or ex-partners, as well as a spate of acid attacks by exes. The Senate voted by 227 votes to nil, with five abstentions, to set up the commission.