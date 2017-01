Soccer: Maradona visits Napoli

Naples, January 18 - Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday visited his old team Napoli in their training camp near Naples. The Argentina legend met coach Maurizio Sarri and his men and accepted the club's invitation to travel to Madrid with them for the opening leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid on February 15. "Diego told us he has accepted President (Aurelio) De Laurentiis's invitation and he'll come to Madrid with us," Napoli tweeted. On Monday Maradona was the guest of honour at Naples' iconic San Carlo opera house at an anniversary celebration of the Azzurri's first scudetto in 1987. He also led them to a second one in 1990. De Laurentiis said the Argentina legend could become Napoli's ambassador to the world while Mayor Luigi de Magistris said he would be made an honorary citizen of the southern Italian city where he is venerated.