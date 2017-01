M5S code 'valid, legitimate, effective' - Grillo blog

Rome, January 18 - The ethical code of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) discouraging members from leaving the movement is "valid, legitimate and effective", a post on leader Beppe Grillo's blog said Wednesday. On Tuesday an appeal against Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's eligibility because of the code was rejected in a decision Raggi hailed as a defeat for the centre-left Democratic Party. "Anyone who thinks the code is so much waste paper is betraying voters' trust," said the post.