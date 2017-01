Sorry for Italy but deficit margin reduced - Moscovici (2)

Davos, January 18 - European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday "I'm sorry for Italy and (Economy Minister) Pier Carlo (Padoan) but other countries have large external surpluses" while Italy does not have similar budget margins permitting the flexibility it is asking for. Moscovici was referring to an EC request to cut the deficit-to-GDP ratio by a further 0.2% or face infringement proceedings. Italy has said it will reply to the EC's letter demanding the cut in the next few weeks.