Rome

Only stop at truth on Regeni says Alfano (2)

Cooperation has produced fruitful results

Rome, January 18 - Italy will only stop when it gets to the truth about Giulio Regeni, the Italian researcher tortured and killed in Cairo a year ago, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told the House Wednesday. "We'll continue to follow the path of firmness and cooperation, the effort will continue with the same determination there has been up till now," he said, stressing that "so far the collaboration between Italian prosecutors and the Cairo prosecutor's office has produced fruitful results". The researcher, 28, went missing in Cairo on January 25, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak, and his severely tortured, mutilated body was found on February 3 in a ditch on the city's outskirts. Egypt has denied speculation its security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opposition, were involved in the death of the Cambridge doctoral student. Egyptian and Italian prosecutors have been working on the case together and there has been some recent progress in getting cellphone and other records. But Italy has yet to send its new ambassador to take up his post in Cairo.

