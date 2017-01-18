Earthquakes lead to school closings in central Italy

Rome
18/01/2017
Rome, January 18 - Four earthquakes hit central Italy on Wednesday, leading to the closure of some schools and government offices. Government offices of L'Aquila and all its municipalities shut down for the day due to "seismic activity and bad weather conditions". The region has been hit by heavy snowfall. The prefecture of Teramo was evacuated during a meeting of the rescue operations committee, while the regional council and provincial government offices were evacuated in Pescara. Schools in the four largest cities of the province and many in other municipalities were closed. Umbria regional governor Catiuscia Marini ordered that all school buildings in the region be assessed for possible damages following the day's earthquakes and they will thus remain closed on January 19. In Rieti they will remain closed through January 21 as a precaution. Many schools have also been evacuated in the capital, but the decision was left to the directors of the educational facilities, a decision criticized by Federico Rocca, the Rome chief of the Fratelli d'Italia-Alleanza Nazionale local agencies. "This decision must be made by the mayor so that it is the same for everyone," he said.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme
di Massimo Natoli
Un pentito che era occhi e orecchie del “padrino”
di Arcangelo Badolati
Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata
di Lilly La Fauci
Scipilliti giustiziato
con un colpo alla testa
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online